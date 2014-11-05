© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Male Egyptian Bus Driver Told He Is Pregnant

Published November 5, 2014 at 7:36 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with advice on how not to beat a drug test. An Egyptian bus driver was ordered to submit a urine sample. An Egyptian TV channel says he turned in his wife's urine instead. The upside was his wife's urine sample was clean. The downside became apparent when officials told the man he was pregnant - or rather, his wife was. The man didn't know. We have no indication if the driver will now move to Oregon or Washington, D.C., which just voted to legalize pot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
