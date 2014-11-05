© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Designer Creates A Way For Babies To Snap Selfies

Published November 5, 2014 at 7:27 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you've seen parents post photos of their babies on social media. Well, a Dutch designer was so annoyed, she created a toy that allows babies to snap selfies that post to social media. They just touch a toy hanging above the crib. Many people were furious - a social media addiction at birth? And that was the designer's point. But some parents found the idea adorable, so the designer's making a version of the toy that will send these selfies just to the addictive parents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

