Plotting The American Role In Fighting The AIDS Epidemic

Among the topics discussed at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit this week was the ongoing AIDS epidemic. Melissa Block talks with Ambassador Deborah Birx, the U.S. global AIDS coordinator. Birx oversees the program known as PEPFAR — the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Birx talks about combating complacency, as well as the human rights issues that are making it harder for groups to reach some of the most vulnerable populations.

