Driver In Carpool Lane Pulled Over For Suspicious Passenger

Published May 9, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

A state trooper outside Boston saw a car pulling into the carpool lane on I-93. Cars in that lane should have at least two occupants, but something caught the trooper's eye. He pulled over the car and that's when he discovered the driver was using the lane accompanied only by a mannequin head propped up in the passenger seat.

The driver was ticketed despite the artistic effort used on the mannequin which had a mustache drawn on.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
