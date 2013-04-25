© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Virgin America Offers Seat-To-Seat Service

Published April 25, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business is good news for the jet setting romantic, possibly bad news for most everyone else on board.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Virgin Airlines has announced a new service called seat-to-seat delivery, now available on all U.S. flights, which allows passengers to send unsolicited treats to fellow travelers at the touch of a button.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Yikes. That's Virgin's owner Sir Richard Branson and his guide to getting lucky.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: Un-official media sites and frequent flyers sound less than thrilled about the new service. Do we note a hint of sarcasm in this comment that was posted online?

INSKEEP: Hitting on people in an enclosed space where nobody can possibly leave, obviously a really good idea.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now