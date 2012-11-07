© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans Retain Control Of The U.S. House

Published November 7, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It wasn't a great night for the Republican Party, losing bids for the White House and control of the Senate. Republicans did retain the majority in the House, and House Speaker John Boehner found consolation in that. Speaking to supporters last night, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of a conservative agenda.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

MONTAGNE: Boehner did see the election results as a mandate. In his case, he said quote, "to take steps together with Democrats and independents."

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

MONTAGNE: That's House Speaker John Boehner, speaking last night. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now