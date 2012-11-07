New Mother Votes Before Delivering Baby Girl

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm RenÃ©e Montagne. First-time mother and first-time voter Galicia Malone of Chicago didn't expect to become both on the same day. After going into labor a 3:00 AM, the 21 year old stopped by New Life Celebration Church to vote before driving to the hospital where she delivered a baby girl.

In order to get through her contractions as she marked her ballot, Malone said she told herself to read and breathe, read and breathe, read and breathe, and vote.