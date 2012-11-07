© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
New Mother Votes Before Delivering Baby Girl

Published November 7, 2012 at 7:34 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm RenÃ©e Montagne. First-time mother and first-time voter Galicia Malone of Chicago didn't expect to become both on the same day. After going into labor a 3:00 AM, the 21 year old stopped by New Life Celebration Church to vote before driving to the hospital where she delivered a baby girl.

In order to get through her contractions as she marked her ballot, Malone said she told herself to read and breathe, read and breathe, read and breathe, and vote. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
