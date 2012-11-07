© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
MIT Shirt Fools Florida Poll Workers

Published November 7, 2012 at 7:24 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Florida's voting trouble includes the saga of a woman in Boca Raton. You may not bring campaign propaganda to a polling station. BocaNewsNow reports she showed up yesterday with a shirt that said Mitt. She was denied entry to vote.

But a closer inspection of her shirt showed the Republican candidate's first name was misspelled. An election supervisor let her vote after confirming the shirt said MIT - the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
