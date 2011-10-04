Chinese ATMs Dispense Gold Bars

LYNN NEARY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lynn Neary.

There's a new currency available at ATMs in China - gold. The new ATM dispenses bars of gold in different weights and shapes. There are plans to introduce 2,000 of these new machines. Each can hold more than 440 pounds of gold. The ATM accepts cash or bank cards, but each transaction is limited to roughly five and a half pounds. That's worth more than $100,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.