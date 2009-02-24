© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Books Reveal The Mystery Of Modern Iran

By Steve Inskeep
Published February 24, 2009 at 12:00 AM EST

"Three Books. . ." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

My Iran Air flight touched down after midnight, and we stepped up a ramp into Imam Khomeini International Airport.

As a foreigner, I didn't know if my bags would be searched or if my three books about the county were allowed. So I'd left them behind — one at home, the other two on the table of a coffee shop in Dubai, my last stop before Tehran.

Now, I could only try to remember them as I waited to have my passport stamped. Maybe that's why I so vividly recalled what all three books reported about free speech or expression.

All Things Considered
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
