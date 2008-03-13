© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dovey's 'Blood Kin' a Study of Human Behavior

By Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
Published March 13, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Ceridwen Dovey says it might be too early to call herself an author, but her first novel, Blood Kin, is being published in 11 countries — and the U.S. edition has a blurb from Nobel Prize winner J.M. Coetzee.

Dovey was born in South Africa and has lived in Australia and London. At 27, she has made a documentary film about farm labor relations in post-apartheid South Africa, studied anthropology at Harvard, and is now a doctoral student at New York University.

Dovey hopes to write more novels — and to research the politics of climate change adaptation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr (pronounced "FRIME n WIRE") is a producer and editor for NPR's Arts Information unit, primarily dealing with the subjects of classical music and digital technology. Along with David Schulman, he co-produced the occasional series Musicians In Their Own Words." Their profile of Ladysmith Black Mambazos Joseph Shabalala won a Silver Award at the 2004 Third Coast International Audio Festival.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now