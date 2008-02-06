© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Beautiful Children,' a Dark Novel of Life in Vegas

By Rick Kleffel
Published February 6, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The book Beautiful Children starts as the story of a missing 12-year-old in Las Vegas, but it quickly unfolds into an interconnected tale of the boy's parents, street kids, comic book geeks and strip clubs.

As part of NPR's occasional "First Books" series, first-time author Charles Bock explains that it took a decade to "unpack his head" and write the novel.

Rick Kleffel reports from member station KUSP.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Rick Kleffel
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now