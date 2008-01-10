© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Craven Peddles Low-Budget Films with Deep Roots

By Jon Kalish
Published January 10, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Here's a story about grass-roots filmmaking with no eye toward a Hollywood deal.

For his first full-length feature, Jay Craven convinced Michael J. Fox to work for free. Kris Kristofferson not only worked for scale on Craven's latest, but he played two benefit concerts to raise money for the production.

And Craven screens the movies himself, driving from community centers to libraries to theaters throughout New England.

