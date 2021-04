Citigroup and Merrill Lynch recently announced that their CEOs were stepping down but neither had an immediate replacement in sight. Succession is not an event but a process that takes place over a number of years, experts say, because of the scale and scope of major corporations.

Joe Bower, a professor at Harvard Business School, talks about failing to groom in-house successors with Renee Montagne.

