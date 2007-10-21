© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Via 'Musicophilia,' Sacks Studies Music and the Brain

Published October 21, 2007 at 7:16 PM EDT

Neurologist Oliver Sacks has spent a career investigating the brain and its capacity to confound humans, starting with Awakenings.

In Musicophilia, he examines the power of music, using experiences gathered from patients, musicians and everyday people. His medical case studies range from a man who is struck by lightning and is suddenly inspired to become a pianist, to a group of children who are hypermusical from birth.

Sacks talks with Andrea Seabrook about the brain's relationship to music.

