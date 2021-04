A new study by Working Mother magazine finds that professional women are redefining the workplace to be more flexible and family friendly. Alice Eagly, co-author of Through the Labyrinth: The Truth About How Women Become Leaders, cautions that such flexible work benefits may result in even greater segregation in the workplace. Eagly speaks with Deborah Amos.

