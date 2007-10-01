© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Clarence Thomas' Memoir Hits Stores

Published October 1, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Supreme Court's new term begins just as one of the justices tells his life story. In a new autobiography, called My Grandfather's Son, Clarence Thomas unapologetically recounts the battle over his nomination in 1991. He writes that Anita Hill, a former employee that accused him of sexual harassment, was a mediocre worker who was used by his political opponents. Nationally televised hearings ended with Thomas' confirmation by the Senate. When his side won, Thomas writes, his response was "whoop-de-damn-do."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now