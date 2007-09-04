© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Had Rare Access to Bush for 'Dead Certain'

Published September 4, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

There are some perhaps unintended bursts of candor from President Bush in the new book Dead Certain: The Presidency of George W. Bush. Mr. Bush told author Robert Draper, for instance, that the administration "didn't spend a lot of time planning" for widespread sectarian violence in Iraq.

The president said he believed post-war violence would be minimized by removing Saddam Hussein and by "the idea of people being in a position to be kind of free — the universality of freedom concept."

Draper was granted rare access to the president — six interviews, each about an hour long, between December 2006 and May 2007.

Draper, also a national correspondent for GQ magazine and formerly a reporter for Texas Monthly, talks with Melissa Block.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now