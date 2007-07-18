© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Shoot the Widow': A Biographer's Challenges

Published July 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

In Shoot the Widow: Adventures of a Biographer in Search of Her Subject, author Meryle Secrest talks about the many challenges of writing a biography, from overprotective family members, to death threats, to growing too close to her subject.

Secrest, the author of nine biographies — including books about composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim, architect Frank Lloyd Wright and artist Salvador Dali — talks with Michele Norris.

