© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-Coach Writes Book on Duke Lacrosse Case

By Nancy Cook
Published June 29, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Mike Pressler was dumped as Duke's lacrosse coach when rape charges were filed against three of his players.

The players eventually were declared not guilty, and the prosecutor who pursued the case has been disbarred.

As for Pressler, the notorious case cost him dearly. His team's season was canceled, and he lost one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport.

Now, coaching at Bryant University in Rhode Island, Pressler has written a book about his experiences.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Nancy Cook
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now