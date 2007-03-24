© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photographer Given Rare Access to North Korea

Published March 24, 2007 at 11:26 AM EDT
Photographer Mark Edward Harris's vivid snapshots of everyday life in North Korea are compiled in a new book.
/
/
Photographer Mark Edward Harris's vivid snapshots of everyday life in North Korea are compiled in a new book.

In 2005, a handful of Americans had the rare opportunity to visit North Korea as tourists.

The North Korean government invited foreigners to watch an elaborate, highly choreographed gymnastic event known as the mass games in the capital city of Pyongyang.

During the games, thousands of school children hold up placards to form mosaics, such as a picture of Kim Il Sung.

American photographer Mark Edward Harris attended the games.

He returned to photograph North Korea several times, gathering vivid snapshots of everyday life throughout the country.

His photographs are collected in a new book: Inside North Korea.

Harris speaks with Debbie Elliott about his travels in North Korea and the spectacle of the mass games.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now