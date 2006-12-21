© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
FBI Releases Its Final Files on John Lennon

Published December 21, 2006 at 10:00 AM EST

After a 25-year-long legal battle, the FBI has released the final documents relating to its surveillance of John Lennon in the 1970s. Historian Jon Wiener first requested the files in 1981 for a book on Lennon. He discusses the contents of the now-declassified files.

GUEST:

Jon Wiener, a professor of history at the University of California, Irvine and author of Gimme Some Truth: The John Lennon FBI Files

