Running in Rocky's Famous Footsteps

Published November 22, 2006 at 4:07 PM EST

The original Rocky featured one of the most famous scenes in movie history, Rocky Balboa racing up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and raising his arms in triumph.

Each year, thousands of tourists create their own Rocky moment by running up those same stairs. Photographer Tom Gralish and writer Michael Vitez spent a year meeting and photographing those runners. They've written a book called Rocky Stories: Tales of Love, Hope, and Happiness at America's Most Famous Steps.

The book captures various peoples' stories who run in the footsteps of Rocky. Steve Inskeep talks with Gralish and Vitez from the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

