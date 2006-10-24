© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
A Shelf Full of Books Chronicle Iraq Policy, Strategy

Published October 24, 2006 at 12:01 AM EDT
<em>The Assassins' Gate</em> author George Packer reviews new books on Iraq.
A slew of recently released books examine U.S. policy and military strategy behind the Iraq war. Steve Inskeep discusses them with George Packer, author of 2005's highly acclaimed The Assassins' Gate: America in Iraq.

The books are Cobra II: The Inside Story of the Invasion and Occupation of Iraq by Michael Gordon and Bernard Trainor; Imperial Life in the Emerald City: Inside Iraq's Green Zone by Rajiv Chandrasekaran; The Prince of the Marshes and Other Occupational Hazards of a Year in Iraq by Rory Stewart; Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq by Thomas Ricks; and State of Denial: Bush at War, Part III by Bob Woodward.

Read Packer's take on these titles:

 

