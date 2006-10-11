© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grisham Traces Exoneration of an 'Innocent Man'

By Michele Norris
Published October 11, 2006 at 2:55 PM EDT

An obituary in The New York Times led writer John Grisham to the subject of his new book -- and first work of nonfiction -- The Innocent Man.

It's a tale of the wrongful conviction, near-execution, exoneration and tragic death of Ron Williamson -- a small-town sports hero from Oklahoma whose life didn't turn out the way he expected.

"Never in my most creative moment could I have come up with a story like this," Grisham says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Michele Norris
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now