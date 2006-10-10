© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Author Michael Lewis Tackles Football's 'Blind Side'

By Robert Siegel
Published October 10, 2006 at 3:24 PM EDT

If you read the big stories about NFL football, you'll notice that some positions get a lot more attention than others: receivers, quarterbacks and running backs. Sometimes even menacing linebackers or brilliantly athletic cornerbacks get attention, too.

But Michael Lewis' new book about football, The Blind Side, makes a counterintuitive argument: that the pivotal position on a football team today is the offensive left tackle.

Through the story of Michael Oher, a top-notch football prospect with the rare qualities of a "perfect" offensive left tackle, The Blind Side traces how the position's importance has evolved, and how money has affected the game.

All Things Considered
Robert Siegel
Robert Siegel
