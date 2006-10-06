© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Chef Offers New, Funky Ways to Eat Your Greens

By Melissa Block
Published October 6, 2006 at 12:34 PM EDT

If you're still avoiding spinach in the wake of the recent E. coli outbreak, there are plenty of interesting, tasty and healthful substitutes at the dinner table.

Swiss chard, baby bok choy and arugula are among the leafy greens that chef Patrick O'Connell offers up as great spinach alternatives.

O'Connell is the executive chef at the award-winning Inn at Little Washington in Virginia and author of Patrick O'Connell's Refined American Cuisine.

