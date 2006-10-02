© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ashcroft Reflects on War on Terrorism

By Melissa Block
Published October 2, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT
In <em>Never Again,</em> former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft breaks his silence about the Patriot Act, the execution of Timothy McVeigh, and the domestic-surveillance program.
In <em>Never Again,</em> former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft breaks his silence about the Patriot Act, the execution of Timothy McVeigh, and the domestic-surveillance program.

Copyright 2006 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now