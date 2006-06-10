Rosen's Reporting Targets 'Belly' of Iraq

New York-born Nir Rosen is a journalist and blogger who has spent much of the last three years in Iraq, including reporting trips to some areas most of his media colleagues could not reach. His new book on Iraq is called In the Belly of the Green Bird. The book's subtitle is "The Triumph of the Martyrs in Iraq."

Rosen's view is that Iraq has been in a civil war since shortly after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime. He shares his thoughts on prospects for an end to the chaos there with Debbie Elliott.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.