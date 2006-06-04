© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Lemon Tree' Finds Friendship Amid Mideast Conflict

Published June 4, 2006 at 1:08 PM EDT

In 1967, nearly 20 years after his family was forced to flee, Palestinian Bahsir al-Khairi returned to his boyhood home and began a lifelong friendship with a woman living there. Her name was Dalia Eshkenazi. She was Israeli.

Reporter Sandy Tolan first told the poignant story in a 1998 radio documentary heard on NPR's Fresh Air. His new book, The Lemon Tree: An Arab, A Jew and the Heart of the Middle East, connects the tale of one house and two families to the complex history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tolan weaves together dramatically different perceptions of the conflict and its context and explains how the lemon tree grew to become a powerful symbol of home.

