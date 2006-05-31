© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Al Gore Sounds Global Warming Alert

Published May 31, 2006 at 12:02 PM EDT

For 30 years, Al Gore has been a student of the climate crisis and an advocate for change in environmental policies. He brings his message to the big screen in a new documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

The film grew from a slideshow presentation about the problem of global warming that the former vice president has given over the years.

Gore and film producer Laurie David talk to Robert Siegel about the importance of An Inconvenient Truth as a counterbalance to the misinformation about global warming that they say is prevalent today.

Gore also defends the movie's underlying science and says An Inconvenient Truth gives him a stronger platform on the issue of global warming than did his position as vice president or his presidential candidacy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now