Tending 'Defiant Gardens' During Wartime

By Ketzel Levine
Published May 29, 2006 at 4:01 PM EDT

From the Western Front trenches of World War I to the deserts of Iraq, soldiers have found comfort in the simple act of gardening.

Kenneth Helphand, writes about war gardens — not just victory gardens, grown in time of scarcity, but those planted on hostile fronts, including Eastern Europe's ghettos and the Japanese-American internment camps of World War II. Helphand calls the gardens an act of defiance.

Morning Edition
Ketzel Levine
NPR Senior Correspondent Ketzel Levine reports for Morning Edition.
