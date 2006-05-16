© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'New Yorker' Editor Angell Chronicles a Writing Life

By Melissa Block
Published May 16, 2006 at 12:55 PM EDT

For writer and editor Roger Angell, the venerable New Yorker is something like a second home. His first story was published in the magazine in 1944, and he became an editor in 1956. He followed in the footsteps of his mother, Katherine White, who was a fiction editor there, and his stepfather, E.B. White, who also wrote for the magazine.

Although his first stories were fiction, Angell is perhaps best known for his many insightful stories about baseball.

Angell, 85, has just published a memoir, Let Me Finish. He discusses what he learned from E.B. White, the art of capturing stories on the page, and how memories seem to slip away after they're written down.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now