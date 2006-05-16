'New Yorker' Editor Angell Chronicles a Writing Life

For writer and editor Roger Angell, the venerable New Yorker is something like a second home. His first story was published in the magazine in 1944, and he became an editor in 1956. He followed in the footsteps of his mother, Katherine White, who was a fiction editor there, and his stepfather, E.B. White, who also wrote for the magazine.

Although his first stories were fiction, Angell is perhaps best known for his many insightful stories about baseball.

Angell, 85, has just published a memoir, Let Me Finish. He discusses what he learned from E.B. White, the art of capturing stories on the page, and how memories seem to slip away after they're written down.

