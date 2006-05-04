© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
'New Yorker' Editor Explores Art of 'Reporting'

Published May 4, 2006 at 12:14 PM EDT

David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker magazine, says he often finds himself in the "loser's locker room." There, he tells Robert Siegel, without public-relations flacks or adoring crowds, it's easier to capture a person in time and to get a sense of his or her ideas -- which Remnick says are the goals of an effective profile.

He talks about those types of private moments with Al Gore, as well as The New Yorker's coverage of the Iraq war. Remnick's new book is Reporting, a collection of his writings from the magazine.

