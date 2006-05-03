© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nobel Laureate Ebadi Looks at Iran's Contradictions

Published May 3, 2006 at 11:22 AM EDT

Shirin Ebadi, Iranian human-rights activist and winner of the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize, talks to Robert Siegel about the international standoff over Iran's nuclear program and the provocative rhetoric of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Ebadi, author of Iran Awakening: A Memoir of Revolution and Hope, also discusses the state of human rights in her homeland and why she decided not to leave it. She says it's important for Iranian expatriates to familiarize themselves with Iran today -- and understand that it is a "land of contradictions."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now