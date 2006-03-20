Union Marine Diary Offers Unique Look at Civil War

The Southern Journey of a Civil War Marine: The Illustrated Note-Book of Henry O. Gusley is the diary of a Union Marine who was captured by Confederate soldiers on Sept. 8, 1863, after the Battle of Sabine Pass. When a Texas newspaper published the journal in serial form, it captivated readers -- who found that his views about politics and slavery weren't that different from their own.

The diary is illustrated by the sketches of Dr. David D.T. Nestell, a physician aboard the U.S.S. Clifton -- who was captured during the same battle.

Edward Cotham, the diary's editor, talks to Steve Inskeep about the insights Gusley's writings provided.

You can read excerpts of Gusley's diary and see more of Nestell's drawings below.

