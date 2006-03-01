© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Francis Fukuyama on Neo-Cons, Foreign Policy

Published March 1, 2006 at 1:43 PM EST
Francis Fukuyama once labeled himself a neo-con. No more.
Political philosopher Francis Fukuyama, whose past books include The End of History, tries to explain in a new book what he thinks went wrong in the Bush administration. He says in America at the Crossroads that in places such as Iraq, neo-conservatives overlooked a contradiction in their own ideas -- one of those ideas was a skepticism about how much government can change the world.

Fukuyama talks with Steve Inskeep about the legacy of neo-conservatism and its impact on U.S. foreign policy. He says the promotion of democracy abroad has become far too militarized.

