Dispute Grows over Authenticity of 32 'Pollocks'

Last spring, 32 previously unknown paintings believed to be the work of Jackson Pollock were found in New York. Ever since, two factions of Pollock scholars have been at war.

The son of photographer Herbert Matter, who was Pollock's close friend, found the paintings in a Long Island storage locker.

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation, which represents the artist's estate, disputes the authenticity of the paintings. But Ellen Landau, a major Pollock scholar, has presented her first public lecture on why she thinks the paintings are real.

