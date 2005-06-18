Her Father's Voice

Lost and Found Sound provokes us into rummaging through basements and attics for records, tapes and other recordings holding memories significant to us.

For Father's Day, NPR's Susan Stamberg allowed herself to listen for the first time to recordings her late father made on the family record-making machine. She realized that his voice conveyed more about his love for her and the absolute presence of who he was than any home movie ever could.

