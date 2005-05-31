© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Mama's Never-Ending 'Quick Little Chat'

Published May 31, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
As a child, Amy Reichert was always trying to get her mother's attention while her mom was on the phone. When she became a mother, Reichert found herself telling the same thing to her children: "'Just a minute, just a minute.' But of course, it's never just a minute."

Now Reichert has written a children's book, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, about the frustrations of that common experience.

Michele Norris talks with Reichert and Boiger about While Mama Had a Quick Little Chat, which features a little girl whose imagination runs wild while waiting for her mom to get off the phone.

