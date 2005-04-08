© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comic Book Science in the Classroom

By Sarah Hughes
Published April 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

A new experiment in Maryland has students and teachers using comic books as learning tools. The program illustrates an ongoing debate: do teachers give students a challenge, or offer less difficult material that is more likely to spark their interest?

The books are meeting with mixed reviews among fifth-graders at at Lisby-Hillsdale Elementary. As 10-year-old Hunter Haag said of the difference between regular books and graphic novels, "it's kind of good about not having pictures, because you get a chance to make it up in your mind."

But some students say neither comic books nor adventure books can compete with their first passion: video games.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
Sarah Hughes
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now