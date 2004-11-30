© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Hills Are Alive for Suzan-Lori Parks

Published November 30, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Novelist and playwright Suzan-Lori Parks has won acclaim for her depictions of modern African-American life.

After receiving a MacArthur "Genius Grant" award in 2001, Parks won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize in drama for Topdog/Underdog), the story of two con men — also brothers — searching for ways to succeed. In the world of movies, filmmaker Spike Lee directed her first feature film, Girl 6.

For the ongoing series Scenes I Wish I Had Written, NPR's Susan Stamberg spoke with the playwright about her favorite dramatic pieces. The writer known for putting colorful dialogue into cleverly structured plots chose two dissimilar sketches: the opening of The Sound of Music, along with a bit of Taxi Driver.

Parks, who lives in California, is currently working on both a new play and a novel.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: November 10, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
The screenplay for 'The Great Debaters' film project mentioned in an earlier version of this report was written by Robert Eisele from a story by Eisele and Jeffrey Porro.

Tags

Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now