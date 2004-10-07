© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Krakatoa Volcano: The Son Also Rises

By Michael Sullivan
Published October 7, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

As Americans watch the volcanic activity of Mount St. Helens with awe and unease, on the other side of the world, in Indonesia, tourists flock to the site of one of the most spectacular volcanic explosions ever recorded.

Krakatoa, west of Java, erupted with such fury in 1883 that it reportedly was heard as far away as Bangkok and Australia. It blew the island of Rakata to pieces and killed more than 30,000 people. Some scientists say it was the biggest bang in recorded history.

Anak Krakatau (the "son of Krakatoa") emerged from almost the same spot and is growing every day. At roughly 1,300 feet high, it's a popular tourist destination. Many wonder whether -- or when -- it too might erupt. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports.

Morning Edition
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
