© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge to Deadbeat Dads: Vasectomy or Jail

Published May 27, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT
Listen to the Story

Kentucky family court Judge Michael Foellger is giving some deadbeat dads a choice: Get a vasectomy or go to jail. Some say it drives home an important message to shiftless deadbeats. Others argue there's a shameful history of forced sterilization used against the poor and people of color. NPR's Tavis Smiley weighs both sides with attorney Jeffery Leving, author of the book Father's Rights, and Barbara Harris, director and founder of CRACK (Children Requiring a Caring Kommunity).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now