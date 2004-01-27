© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Dining 'In the Devil's Garden'

By Susan Stamberg
Published January 27, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

They say you are what you eat, but what you eat is often guided by the diet you're following or your religious beliefs. In his new book, In the Devil's Garden, author Stewart Lee Allen chronicles foods once banned as sinful treats.

From taboos against tomatoes to blessings from bread, the history of food is filled with associations between meals and morality. NPR's Susan Stamberg talks with Allen in the conclusion to her series on food.

Morning Edition
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
