Belle and Sebastian: 'Dear Catastrophe Waitress'

By Steve Inskeep
Published October 12, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

The Scottish band Belle and Sebastian had been keeping to the shadows -- but that's about to change with release of the group's sixth album, Dear Catastrophe Waitress. Band founder and singer Stuart Murdoch explains to NPR's Steve Inskeep that the group was young and more than a little freaked out by the attention they first earned. Now that they've got an international following, Murdoch says the band is ready to take center stage.

Copyright 2003 NPR

All Things Considered
Steve Inskeep
