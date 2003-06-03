© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Film Director Guy Maddin

By Pat Dowell
Published June 3, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

Pat Dowell profiles Canadian Director Guy Maddin, whose new movie, Pages from a Virgin's Diary, is a screen adaptation of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's production of Dracula. Maddin describes his movie making technique as "primitive," because he strives to give his story telling a dream-like effect. He was motivated to make this movie by curiosity about elements of female sexuality and male jealousy in the Dracula story.

Pat Dowell
