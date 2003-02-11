© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Commentary: An At-Risk Baby

Published February 11, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Recently, commentator and midwife Joan Combellick went to work -- and was surprised. She went in to the hospital to deliver the baby of a 15-year-old who had no support and seemed to have little interest in being a mother. "At Risk" was written in big letters next to her name on the delivery list. But the teenager rose to the occasion -- she had brought baby clothes, blankets and diapers and seemed more prepared for the birth and parenting than Joan had thought possible.

