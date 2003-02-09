© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
How Real a Threat is Saddam?

By Jacki Lyden
Published February 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Guest host Jacki Lyden speaks with University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer about the argument for Saddam Hussein's containment and why it did not prevail in Washington.

All Things Considered
Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
