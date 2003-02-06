© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Kevin Kling: The Girl with the Bat

By Kevin Kling
Published February 6, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Storyteller Kevin Kling remembers being young and in great fear of a young girl with a baseball bat. The story turns to thoughts of war, Vietnam draft-dodging and friendship.

Kevin Kling
Kevin Kling has become well known to NPR listeners thanks to his regular storytelling contributions to NPR's All Things Considered. A recurring voice on the program since the early 1990s, Kling released his third CD collection of his public radio commentaries, Wonderlure, in February 2003. Other recordings include Stories: Off the Shallow End and Home & Away.
